Beechworth-Wodonga Road, which was partly closed just before the Easter weekend, will remain closed until further notice, Indigo Shire Council says.
A detour, using Reids Way to the Beechworth-Chiltern Road, has drawn angst from some residents claiming the unlined road is dangerous for heavy traffic.
Council chief executive officer Trevor Ierino said Rural Roads Victoria said it was waiting for a detailed structural assessment report to determine the extent of damage.
It is understood the state authority deemed the road to be dangerous after a bridge culvert was found to be damaged and closed the road on the eve of the Golden Horseshoes Festival.
Mr Ierino said the Beechworth-Wodonga Road and Baranduda Boulevard roundabout will also be closed for two weeks from Tuesday, June 13.
