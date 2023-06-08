Border and North East businesses are set for what they expect to be their biggest trading weekend of the year.
A highlight will be Australia's longest-running wine festival, albeit with a new name and format.
Making the most of the walkabout will be the booked-out Top Tier Luxury Travel Lavington, with owner Taz Ali excited to see what the fuss was all about.
His 12-seater bus is fully decked-out to provide a service he said was different to others in the region.
Mr Ali said the Border didn't have such a personalised service option for travelling, so decided it was fitting to make his own.
He said it had been an up-and-down few months since opening, but he "loved what I do" because "it makes me happy to help other people".
Mr Ali said although the weekend would be busy, he was looking forward to being that safe point-of-call for people. More than 400 buses will be used to transport people to and from the event.
Also booked out since last year is Poachers Paradise Motel in Rutherglen, with owners Greg and Kerry Westcott amazed by the number of people expected to roam around the town.
"It's not all about getting drunk, it's about enjoying the wineries and how much work they put in as well as the food too," he said.
"It's really nice and really special that it's a big anniversary."
Rutherglen mayor Sophie Price said the event remained the town's favourite after an "impressive 50 years".
"It's expected that between this two-day event and the Rotary Country Fair on Sunday we'll see huge crowds of up to 10,000-15,000 people visit the famous Rutherglen wine region," Cr Price said.
Winemakers of Rutherglen executive officer Annalee Nolan said the weekend was going to be full of energy and a lot of fun.
Ms Nolan said Rutherglen accommodation was booked out for the whole weekend, boosting the local and regional economy.
She said the event would showcase what the the region had to offer.
"We want people to lose themselves to Rutherglen for the weekend," Ms Nolan said.
"There will be plenty to see and lots of bespoke events happening."
Star Hotel Rutherglen owner Lee-anne Barnes said they were ready and well-staffed.
"Every business in town benefits from this weekend," she said.
"There is something to suit everyone, with markets, entertainment, wineries, food - it gets chockers in the area."
Ms Barnes said she hoped people would kick their heels up and have a safe and enjoyable weekend.
"We always have a giggle with people's costumes," she said.
"It's going to be really positive."
Among the 15 wineries involved is Olive Hills Estate, with owner Kay Perry describing the event as a wonderful day out for all.
"I think it's absolutely perfect weather for the locals and tourists to take advantage of what Rutherglen has to offer," she said.
"We have the Rutherglen Fair in the main street, which, of course, has a variety of food and entertainment, arts and crafts.
"And then, of course, the wineries have really geared-up to present a wonderful event.
"There will also be some changes this year with a hop-on, hop-off bus loop, which is quite the change.
"But it will be so much better for the patrons because they will get an opportunity to go to all 15 wineries."
Ms Nolan said Rutherglen was a "little hidden gem" and if people did stumble upon the town they would be in for a treat.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.