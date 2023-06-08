The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Roam Rutherglen Winery Walkabout will be the talk of town

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated June 9 2023 - 7:17pm, first published June 8 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lavington's Taz Ali owns two other vans, but only one luxury van, he hopes one day to have a heap more. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Lavington's Taz Ali owns two other vans, but only one luxury van, he hopes one day to have a heap more. Picture by Tara Trewhella

Border and North East businesses are set for what they expect to be their biggest trading weekend of the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.