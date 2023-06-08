Woman 'shaken' in road rage attack after man in SUV got out and struck windscreen

A woman sat "upset and shaking" in her car after another motorist used his fist to smash her windscreen.
Stepan Logoida had become impatient with what he perceived to be her slow driving on leaving a Thurgoona supermarket car park.
Albury Local Court heard Logoida suddenly overtook her and pulled his car in front, blocking her in.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin was told Logoida, 41, got out of his blue Toyota Kluger and walked over to the woman's white Suzuki Swift. He used the side of his clenched fist to strike the windscreen up to five times.
This shattered the windscreen, with cracks blocking the driver's view.
Ms McLaughlin told defence lawyer Ava Medcraft that "these are incredibly serious offences".
Logoida pleaded guilty to charges of knowingly drive a vehicle in a manner menacing to others, stalking or intimidation and destroy or damage property.
Police told the court that Logoida was driving his SUV along Shuter Avenue, Thurgoona, on April 18 about 2.15pm when the victim, 29, drove out of the Thurgoona Plaza car park.
The victim's car pulled in front of Logoida's car.
In response, Logoida sounded his vehicle's horn, which caused the victim to slow down.
Both vehicles then turned on to Thurgoona Drive, heading west.
"The accused got frustrated with how slow the victim was travelling (and he) beeped his horn again and sat closely behind (her car)," police said.
"The victim wasn't sure what the accused was doing and slowed down."
This was when Logoida overtook the victim before pulling in front of of her and applying his brakes, coming to a stop.
Police said the victim could not overtake Logoida's car, nor could she drive away.
This was when Logoida got out and struck her windscreen.
Another driver saw what Logoida was doing and so repeatedly sounded the horn on his car "in an attempt to stop the accused".
But Logoida ignored him and drove off.
The other driver approached the woman to find her "upset and shaking" and so helped moved her car off the roadway.
Logoida handed himself in to police at 2.40pm.
He made full admissions to what he had done.
Ms McLaughlin placed Logoida on a six-month community corrections order, convicted and fined him $720 and handed him a 12-month licence disqualification.
