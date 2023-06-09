Wodonga stalker tattooed officer's name on arm, sent 3000 emails

Police hold mental health concerns for a woman who has stalked a Wodonga officer, tattooed her name on her arm and sent her 3000 emails.
The 44-year-old, whom The Border Mail has chosen not to name, was arrested on Tuesday, with the Wodonga court told the woman had professed her love for the detective and believed she could help her.
The court heard the officer had suffered anxiety and had increased her home security amid the woman's erratic behaviour, which included making a Facebook profile in the officer's name and sending flowers.
Many of the 3000 emails and images professing her love are graphic and sexually charged, with the stalking allegedly starting last October.
It has impacted the victim's ability to do her job.
The stalker told the court "we love each other".
The woman made rambling comments in court about stopping the Russell Street bombing, her grandmother being murdered, being pushed into a fence by Tweedledee and Tweedledum, and putting a billion dollars in the poor box.
"Nobody gave a s--- when my daddy was f---en murdered did they," the woman said.
Lawyer Joe Battiato said his client "unfortunately believes that the police officer is able to help her and she's a person she could trust".
Other offences include the woman attending a Gayview Drive home on Tuesday last week and smashing a window, assaulting the victim as he drove her in his car and stealing two mobile phones in separate incidents at the Birallee Coles on Monday.
She was arrested about 5pm on Tuesday after entering the Federation General Store on Barton Street and stealing three packets of cigarettes.
The woman was asked about the offending and spoke of cockfighting, a victim being a paedophile and mind prediction.
"We're concerned about ... there are on the face of it some mental health issues that need to be dealt with," prosecutor Les Hare said, and said the woman "needs to be properly looked at".
Magistrate Peter Dunn remanded the woman in custody with the case to return on July 13.
She will undergo a mental health assessment before returning to court.
The woman is banned from contacting the police member.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.