North Albury man had been sought so cops could serve firearms prohibition order

By Albury Court
June 9 2023 - 7:00am
Jarrod Scott Heather
A North Albury man has landed convictions over an incident where he leapt fences while trying to evade police wanting to secure his arrest.

