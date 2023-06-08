A North Albury man has landed convictions over an incident where he leapt fences while trying to evade police wanting to secure his arrest.
Jarrod Scott Heather previously pleaded guilty to charges of enter enclosed lands without lawful excuse and hinder or resist police.
Heather, who represented himself before Albury Local Court after his lawyer withdrew from the case, was convicted and fined $1120 by magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
The court heard previously how Heather fled police who had wanted to serve him with a NSW firearms prohibition order.
He had taken off from his Union Road home when he became aware that officers from a specialist squad focusing on outlaw motorcycles gangs were about to turn up at his front door.
The court was told the NSW Police Criminal Groups Squad's Strike Force Raptor had been carrying out an operation targeting outlaw motorcycle gang members.
Its methods included the execution of the firearms orders, with one made against Heather on March 17.
Squad members went to Heather's home on March 22 about 7.30am to serve the order, but were told he had fled.
Police were driving along Wingara Street, North Albury, near Heather's home, about 11.15am when they saw he and another man walking south towards Plover Street.
But on seeing police, Heather ran off and scaled fences into a nearby residence.
Heather was found hiding behind an air-conditioning unit.
He pushed one officer in the chest in a failed attempt to flee.
