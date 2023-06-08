The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Doctors raise concerns about Yackandandah Health deal with Apollo

By Anthony Bunn
Updated June 8 2023 - 8:01pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Yackandandah Health clinic which is home to five procedural specialist general practitioners, including Tess Goodwin who has served the community for 16 years and Simon Davis, who has treated patients in the town for over four decades.
The Yackandandah Health clinic which is home to five procedural specialist general practitioners, including Tess Goodwin who has served the community for 16 years and Simon Davis, who has treated patients in the town for over four decades.

A DOCTOR is upset at the process to transfer control of Yackandandah Health, saying she only learnt of the prospective operator via The Border Mail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.