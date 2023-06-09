Their mission is to help boys become good men.
And they operate on the premise that "it's easier to build a strong boy than repair a broken man".
In the past five years Boys to the Bush has worked with more than 6000 kids towards that goal.
It was in 2017 that school teachers Adam DeMamiel, Richard Leahy and Tim Sanson stepped out of the classroom, deciding there were much more important lessons to be taught in their community.
The trio formed Boys to the Bush - a charity that originated in Albury and now has a presence in seven regional communities - committed to curbing the growing cohort of disengaged young males in regional Australia through camps and its MEN-toring programs.
This week Boys to the Bush launched an online donation drive to raise money to fund 100 days of free MEN-toring across its sites.
Businesses, organisations and community members in Albury-Wodonga are being asked to support the initiative that aims to provide kids from the most challenging backgrounds with role models to help them build resilience, develop self-belonging, and implement practical life changes.
Boys to the Bush co-founder and CEO Adam DeMamiel said any donation, big or small, would make a difference and support Boys to the Bush to continue to provide positive role models to disengaged youth.
The free program would help encourage mateship, resilience and a sense of belonging.
Mr DeMamiel said the support of communities had been "pivotal to the positive outcomes reached by youth".
"We are launching 100 days of MEN-toring to ensure access to such a life-changing program is in reach of the kids that desperately need it," he said.
"With your help, we can ensure improved wellbeing, development and futures for our community's most vulnerable youth."
The not-for-profit charity started from humble beginnings with the aim of providing at-risk boys with a back-to-basics experience of life on the land, as well as an opportunity for a "digital detox".
"We're starting from scratch," Mr DeMamiel told the Border Mail in July 2017.
"Our first camp relied on us borrowing, scratching around and using our own money and sleeping bags and swags and bits and pieces."
At the time the trio said they hoped to expand, if financial backing could be found.
Boys to the Bush now has a presence at Albury-Wodonga, Forbes, Bathurst, Echuca-Moama, Wangaratta, Leeton and Young.
