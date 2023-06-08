The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Yackandandah defender Hamish McInnes thriving under coach Darren Holmes

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
June 8 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young Roo Hamish McInnes is enjoying his best season so far and is thriving under coach Darren Holmes who has his side in second spot. Picture by Mark Jesser
Young Roo Hamish McInnes is enjoying his best season so far and is thriving under coach Darren Holmes who has his side in second spot. Picture by Mark Jesser

The stellar form of Yackandandah's Hamish McInnes this season is just one of a growing number of success stories of players thriving under coach Darren Holmes this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.