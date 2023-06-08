The stellar form of Yackandandah's Hamish McInnes this season is just one of a growing number of success stories of players thriving under coach Darren Holmes this year.
After emerging through the club's junior ranks, McInnes is enjoying a breakout season with the Roos who sit in second spot on the ladder.
So much so that Holmes recently handed McInnes the toughest test of his 50 plus match career so far.
In a huge leap of faith by Holmes, the Roos coach decided McInnes was the best match-up on Mitta United sharpshooter Ethan Redcliffe.
Redcliffe may lead the league's goalkicking table with 50 majors but he endured a tough day on the close-checking McInnes who restricted the Blues match-winner to a meagre one goal.
While some players may have a sleepless night at the prospect of playing on one of the competition's most dangerous players, McInnes wasn't overawed by the occasion.
"I guess it's a bit of a compliment when 'Homer' puts his faith in you and gives you a big job to do," McInnes.
"Obviously 'Reddie' has been in good form and is a damaging player if he is given the time and space.
"But I just tried to prepare as normal for the match and didn't want to put any extra pressure on myself.
"I just wanted to play my role for the side and I guess I gained a bit more confidence in my ability after I was able to keep him to one goal.
"But I just want to keep on improving, work hard and enjoy the ride that the side is on at the moment.
"Homer has built a really good culture at the club since his arrival and personally I feel we are starting to reap the benefits of that.
"There is a genuine buzz around the club and it's certainly the best vibe since my time here for sure."
McInnes is one of the fittest players in the side who put in a lot of extra work over the pre-season and was quite often spotted on his push bike tackling the hills around Yackandandah.
The 22-year-old said there was a hunger this season that was driving the playing group after the disappointment of missing finals last year.
McInnes attributed the arrival of some experienced recruits alongside the improvement of the younger players to the Roos' undefeated start to the season.
They fought out a thrilling draw with Chiltern in round two after staging a second-half fightback.
"I think getting those experienced heads like Zac Leitch and Lee Dale into the side has had a big impact," he said.
"Our captain, Ben McIntosh, has also gone to another level after being hampered by a foot injury last year and leads by example.
"There are also a few boys in the side similar to my age who have improved, simply because of having the benefit of another 12-months of football under the belt."
