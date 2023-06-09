The Border Mail
Albury offender with chronic alcohol problems released on bail pending sentence

By Nigel McNay
June 9 2023 - 3:00pm
Man who police tried to escort out of restaurant gave 'hang' threat after arrest
An Albury man's "significant issue with alcohol" was at the heart of a confrontation with police where he threatened them with violence during his arrest.

