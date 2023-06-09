Man who police tried to escort out of restaurant gave 'hang' threat after arrest

An Albury man's "significant issue with alcohol" was at the heart of a confrontation with police where he threatened them with violence during his arrest.
Police were trying to get Ross Alexander Keith into the back of a caged vehicle when he began his abuse at a Lavington restaurant.
When they eventually got him back to the Albury police station, Keith told the custody manager: "I'm going to get all my Freemasons and come back to hang you."
But defence lawyer Angus Lingham submitted to magistrate Melissa Humphreys that his alcoholism sat at the heart of his offending.
Mr Lingham said Keith's daughter had him living with her so she could make sure he didn't drink. That was the reason "he went out elsewhere ... so he could drink."
Keith pleaded guilty, via a video link to Albury Local Court, to excluded person fail to leave premises when required and two charges of stalking or intimidation.
He will be sentenced on July 18.
Ms Humphreys granted bail on the condition that he not approach the three officers he targeted, unless in cases of emergency where no other police are available.
Keith, 62, must also obey a 6pm to 6am curfew and surrender $1000 before being released.
The court was told an assistant manager called police to the Siesta hotel on Monday, June 5, about 8pm after Keith refused a direction to leave.
Keith had turned up at the hotel about an hour earlier, booked a room and then proceeded to drink six bourbon whiskeys at the Bullring Restaurant's bar.
When police arrived, Keith was "immediately aggressive" and asked them to leave.
He was given a move-on direction, was told he'd get a refund and was told to hand back his room key.
Keith got out his wallet to search for his key.
He then opened it to show to a constable before telling her: "This is everything in my wallet, except a bullet."
Keith made "a gun with his fingers" and said "bang".
When police decided to search him on his arrest, Keith said to another officer: "I will come back and put two bullets in you."
