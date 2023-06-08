The Border Mail
Major flooding hit the King River early on Thursday

By Mibenge Nsenduluka
Updated June 8 2023 - 1:15pm, first published 1:00pm
Picture Google Earth
Border and North East residents are being urged to be extra vigilant ahead of the King's Birthday long weekend as heavy rainfall triggers flood alerts.

