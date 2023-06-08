Border and North East residents are being urged to be extra vigilant ahead of the King's Birthday long weekend as heavy rainfall triggers flood alerts.
Major flooding hit the King River early on Thursday, with up to 140 millimetres of rain recorded at Cheshunt.
Victoria State Emergency Service said staff were on the ground keeping residents up to date, but no evacuation orders had been issued.
An emergency alert had been issued for the region on Thursday morning, but it was downgraded to a watch and act by midday.
Almost 15 millimetres of rain had fallen in Albury to 9am on Thursday morning.
Meanwhile, the Bogong High Plains Road between Mt Beauty and Falls Creek re-opened on Thursday morning after being assessed for safety concerns.
Experts will continue to monitor the road after a landslide last year.
Earlier this week, the Bureau of Meteorology warned of a 70 per cent likelihood of a 2023 El Nino weather event, which is associated with drier conditions in eastern Australia.
Experts say the extreme weather could cause major flooding similar to levels recorded in parts of the state last year, which destroyed countless homes and businesses.
The mid-October floods that cut across Victoria, NSW, SA and Tasmania caused more than half a billion dollars in insurance losses, adding to the more than $5 billion lost to floods six months earlier in NSW and Queensland, according to the Insurance Council of Australia.
The council estimates the bill for Australian floods since 2020 is about $12 billion.
