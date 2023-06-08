The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Excitement machine Harley Bennell joins Wodonga Raiders in huge recruiting coup

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated June 8 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 1:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harley Bennell is set to play his first match with Wodonga Raiders on the weekend. Picture by Getty Images
Harley Bennell is set to play his first match with Wodonga Raiders on the weekend. Picture by Getty Images

Wodonga Raiders have signed former AFL excitement machine Harley Bennell.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.