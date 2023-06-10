The Border Mail
Vets take steps to protect from zoonotic diseases

By Jeff Cave, District Veterinary Officer
June 10 2023 - 11:30am
Everyone should follow the lead of veterinarians when dealing with animals that may provide exposure to zoonotic diseases. Picture by Shutterstock
Agriculture Victoria veterinary officers and pathologists have recently run a series of animal disease investigation courses for private veterinarians, in four locations across Victoria.

