Vets take steps to protect from zoonotic diseases

Agriculture Victoria veterinary officers and pathologists have recently run a series of animal disease investigation courses for private veterinarians, in four locations across Victoria.
These annual courses aim to increase veterinarian's skills identify suspect emergency animal diseases and collect the right samples to support laboratory diagnosis. This is critical to support early detection of an emergency animal diseases such as foot and mouth disease or lumpy skin disease.
These courses are financially supported by the cattle, sheep, goat and pig compensation funds.
The courses cover a range of topics including disease investigation, field epidemiology, biosecurity and advanced post-mortem techniques.
Due to the nature of their work, veterinarians are regularly exposed to diseases that can be passed between animals and humans, also known as zoonotic diseases.
During the course, participating veterinarians were set a quiz to create a list of zoonotic diseases of cattle found in Australia.
Very quickly, well recognised zoonotic diseases of cattle such as salmonellosis, ringworm, and anthrax were identified. With a little more effort, over 30 other zoonotic diseases of cattle were identified.
In the second part of the exercise the veterinarians were asked how they could protect themselves from each zoonotic disease agent. There were a couple of exceptions to the rule, but for the vast majority of zoonotic diseases, protection could be achieved simply through the wearing of protective clothing and gloves and through hand-washing with soap following the animal's handling.
This is a simple take-home message for us all to use when handling livestock to protect ourselves from zoonotic diseases.
