Poor info is powering the electric car debate

By David Everist
June 10 2023 - 11:30am
There are a number of obvious reasons why Australia is behind places like Norway when it comes to the take-up of electric vehicles. Picture by Shutterstock
There are a number of obvious reasons why Australia is behind places like Norway when it comes to the take-up of electric vehicles. Picture by Shutterstock

There is continuous bleating that Australian motorists are not making the move to electric powered vehicles at the same pace as other countries. Often quoted is Norway, where 86 per cent of the cars on the road are electric.

