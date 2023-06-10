Poor info is powering the electric car debate

There is continuous bleating that Australian motorists are not making the move to electric powered vehicles at the same pace as other countries. Often quoted is Norway, where 86 per cent of the cars on the road are electric.
But hang on, Norway is a tiny country blessed with enormous amount of hydro-powered supplemented by nuclear energy. Power prices are unbelievably low compared to the current explosion taking place in Australia.
There is no Nullarbor Plain and certainly it is not 880km between its two biggest cities. And it just not the tyranny of distance that is holding back electrification of our cars - it is the cost of vehicles, out of reach to many. Also the burgeoning cost of electricity though the grid.
There is a lack of charging stations and charging time is problematic due to existing limitation in the grid and local powerlines. Installing a homebased charging facility will cost about $2000, and when you charge up elsewhere your plugin may not be compatible.
A dearth of charging points could be challenging. Certainly, rooftop solar panels are a source of very low cost energy ... however, if you need a vehicle to travel to work, sunlight hours outside a working day are minimal particularly in winter months.
There are eight European countries where more than 19 per cent of vehicles are electric powered, and in the land of the Stars and Stripes it's only 5 per cent. In New Zealand, far more compact that Australia, it's just 4 per cent.
Electrification will continue to grow, but it will be at the behest of a free market not punitive legislation.
Farmers have always paid attention to weather forecasts. In fact, it could be claimed to be in the DNA of most farmers.
Today, the daily and weekly weather has morphed into climate change and leading the charge is an ill-informed juvenile media. On a daily basis we are told the current day is hotter, colder or wetter that the day before, a week ago, a month ago or years past. We are told to expect sizzling temperatures, floods and roaring winds in the coming days or weeks as if it is Armageddon.
A survey of dairy farmers has uncovered their concerns about the changing climate. Pray tell, when have farmers not cared about the weather ahead? Graziers are often given sheep alerts to assist with the management of shearing - and that is not climate change. The advertisement to gamble responsibility, if taken to heart by farmers, would shut many down. Who could argue with Victorian Farmers Federation president Emma Germano: "Farming is cyclical and the best preparation for the tough times is done when the going is good."
The legendary Brian Rodwell has passed away.
Probably not known to many, but he was a highly respected force in the livestock agency business and he founded the business carrying his name. Many years ago on a flight to Sydney, when I was working for Stock and Land, I had the fortune to sit next to Brian. We had been nodding acquaintances only and when I left the plane I was aware that I had met a wonderful man that I could count on as friend. He had been engaging, free with advice and showed great interest in my day to day work.
His integrity was palpable. I was never to speak to him again, however the memory of our meeting on that day has stayed with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.