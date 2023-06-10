Poor info is powering the electric car debate

Probably not known to many, but he was a highly respected force in the livestock agency business and he founded the business carrying his name. Many years ago on a flight to Sydney, when I was working for Stock and Land, I had the fortune to sit next to Brian. We had been nodding acquaintances only and when I left the plane I was aware that I had met a wonderful man that I could count on as friend. He had been engaging, free with advice and showed great interest in my day to day work.

