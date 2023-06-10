Warm temperatures soon followed by rain

May was noteworthy of the high frequency of days of frosts in our regions.
The first few days of June, meanwhile, featured very strong central pressure of 1036mbs in the Tasman Sea, producing a strong north-north east gradient in our region. This resulted in a remarkable turnaround in maximum temperatures following one of the coldest Mays on record.
On Saturday, June 3 the temperature soared to 29.6 degrees at Tibooburra in the north west corner of NSW.
This was the town's hottest June day in 113 years of records, breaking the previous hottest June day of 28.9 set 100 years ago on June 1, 1923. On this day in June 1923 there was a heavy rain of 39mm three days later. Just after last Saturday's record maximum at Tibooburra, there was also heavy rain of 24.8mm.
Last Saturday's maximum temperature of 29.6 degrees was higher than the highest recorded temperature for May, which was 26.4 degrees.
There were only four other times when the highest temperature in June exceeded the highest temperature during May in the same year at Tibooburra. These were in 1953, 1956, 2009 and last year.
Three of those set up a wet winter and spring but 2009 set up warmer and drier than normal conditions in Victoria except for above average rain in June and heavy rain late November. Very high temperatures of 33 late October, very hot, 41 degrees in November and in December 40 degrees and then 43 degrees early January 2010, then came much needed rainfall.
Ivanhoe recorded its warmest June day on record last Saturday with a reading of 27.1 and this was also higher than the highest temperature of 24.7 in May.
This also happened previously in 2005 and 1940. Just two days later, Ivanhoe recorded 54mm with thunderstorms.
Hay, NSW also had a higher recorded temperature in June than in May which also occurred in 1940 and 1998. The year 1940 was very dry with record high October temperatures.
Meanwhile, 1998 was somewhat wetter from June to November, but warmer than usual, but December 1998 was dry with a heatwave about December 10.
Alice Springs also took a prize last weekend, recording a higher temperature of 28.3 degrees than the highest temperature for May which was 27 degrees.
There's only nine other times in the last 143 years when this unusual weather event previously happened. These took place in 1898, 1909, 1915, 1934, 1947, 1983, 1991, 1998 and 2009. The years 1909, 1934, 1947 and 1983 were all wetter generally, but the others were warmer and drier in our region. generally.
