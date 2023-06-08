Albury man panicked during home invasion before murdering resident

An Albury man who stabbed a man to death during a bungled home invasion in a remote town says he panicked during the ordeal after being confronted by the victim and his dogs.
Dael Newman will serve a lengthy stint in custody after pleading guilty to murder in the Supreme Court on Thursday.
The Kurrajong Crescent resident told police after his arrest outside West End Plaza in Albury that he had intended to do a quick "grab and run" during the incident on March 30 last year.
"I didn't want him to die," he said of the victim, David Gaskell.
"I didn't mean to hurt him.
"I just panicked."
Newman, 42, wore a disguise and took a Taser to the victims' home at Manangatang.
The court heard he had intended to steal drugs and money.
The late man had been watching TV with his partner and grabbed Newman by the throat.
Newman grabbed a knife and inflicted multiple stab wounds.
"I was scared I was going to get hurt," Newman told police after his April 4 arrest.
"I just grabbed whatever I could off the bench and started swinging."
His lawyer Raphael de Vietri said his actions were "truly reckless" and involved "swinging with no particular target".
Newman fled the scene in a vehicle and burnt his clothes.
"By the time Mr Newman's finished his sentence he will have had a substantial period of drug abstinence," Mr de Vietri said.
"In my submissions, that's his best hope of living, at some stage, a stable, drug free and law abiding life."
Justice Jane Dixon said it was a serious example of murder, noting it occurred during a home invasion.
"He had no right to be there in that premises," she said.
"Mr Gaskall and his partner were perfectly entitled to attempt to defend themselves from the situation, including by having protective dogs."
Mr de Vietri said Newman had showed some remorse towards the end of his police interview.
Prosecutor Mark Gibson said the fact Newman took a disguise and Taser to the incident showed he must have expected a possible confrontation at the home.
He said the stabbing itself was deliberate, but the murderer had been reckless to the consequences of his actions.
The court heard he had been assessed as posing a moderate risk of violent re-offending.
The offence of murder carries a maximum penalty of life in jail with a standard sentence of 25 years.
Newman, who appeared on a video link from custody in Melbourne, has already spent 431 days on remand after his Albury arrest.
The court heard he would be a much older man when released from custody.
The 42-year-old will be sentenced at a later date.
