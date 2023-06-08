The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Albury man panicked during home invasion before murdering resident

By Local News
Updated June 8 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 4:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Gaskell, pictured with his dog, was murdered by Albury resident Dael Newman at Manangatang last year.
David Gaskell, pictured with his dog, was murdered by Albury resident Dael Newman at Manangatang last year.

An Albury man who stabbed a man to death during a bungled home invasion in a remote town says he panicked during the ordeal after being confronted by the victim and his dogs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.