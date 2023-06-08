The Border Mail
Heavy rainfall soaks Border as flood warnings in place

By Blair Thomson
Updated June 8 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 4:00pm
While there was a large amount of water at the Waites Park soccer ground in South Albury, the region largely escaped the wild weather undamaged. Picture by Mark Jesser
The Border has largely escaped a recent deluge of rain without any major issues, but flood alerts remain in force.

