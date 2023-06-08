Heavy rainfall soaks Border as flood warnings in place

The Border has largely escaped a recent deluge of rain without any major issues, but flood alerts remain in force.
Albury recorded 18.8 millimetres of rain from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning.
A small amount of rain, up to three millimetres, is forecast to fall on Friday with further wet weather likely early next week.
While SES crews responded to a small number of calls for fallen trees, the region largely escaped major damage.
Major flooding was recorded at the King River at Cheshunt amid heavy rainfall, with residents urged to avoid the area on Thursday following the issuing on a flood warning.
Minor flooding was also occurring along Fifteen Mile Creek at Greta South on Thursday, with predictions the river could peak at 4.9 metres late in the day.
The Bogong High Plains Road between Mount Beauty and Falls Creek had to be closed on Wednesday night.
The road re-opened on Thursday after a safety inspection, with authorities keeping a close eye on the road following last year's landslide.
"Geotechnical specialists were on site from daybreak this morning to inspect the landslip and will continue to monitor it throughout the day," a Major Road Projects Victoria spokeswoman said.
