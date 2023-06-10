Albury's Exchange Hotel had some real history

In April 1857 Conley was advertising in local and metropolitan newspapers to sell the lease, describing the hotel as on "an acre and a quarter of ground" and containing "24 rooms ... by far the best situation in the town of Albury, its superior accommodation for man and beast cannot be excelled in or out of the metropolitan towns." Conley stated he was looking for "a man of business habits, married, with £2000 at his command".