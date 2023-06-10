The Border Mail
Albury's Exchange Hotel had some real history

By Greg Ryan, Albury & District Historical Society
June 10 2023 - 1:00pm
A photo survives from about 1870 of the Exchange Hotel. The verandah was later extended to cover the Smollett Street frontage. Picture supplied by Albury & District Historical Society
In its time considered the finest hotel in Albury, the Exchange occupied the south east corner of Townsend and Smollett streets.

