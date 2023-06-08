Myrtleford's primary focus in the crucial Ovens and Murray Football League clash against Wodonga Raiders on Saturday, June 10, won't be on the home team's high profile mid-season recruit Harley Bennell, according to co-captain Mitch Dalbocso.
Raiders landed a coup on Thursday when the former No. 2 draft pick joined the winless outfit after struggling with a calf complaint for Port Melbourne in the VFL.
Bennell hasn't played since Anzac Day, but Raiders are set to name him.
An exciting midfielder, the 30-year-old played 88 games at AFL level over a decade, including 81 matches at Gold Coast Suns.
He played his last game at Melbourne in 2020.
"We'll still go into the game with a major focus on the way we want to play, not so much focused on Raiders, although obviously he'll prove a talking point, at some stage," Dalbosco replied when quizzed on Bennell.
Myrtleford has the one win and given the improvement in last year's wooden spooners North Albury, which has the two victories, Raiders see this as their opportunity to grab a maiden win.
They're coming off a solid showing against Lavington, falling by 40 points, while the Saints suffered the biggest loss of the first eight rounds, a 112-point hiding at home against Wangaratta.
"The biggest thing for us is we've got quite a young side, it's inexperienced with some players exiting last year," Dalbosco explained.
"Consistency through games is our major issue, that comes with experience, but all we can do is give these young guys game time."
