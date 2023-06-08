A FORMER Wangaratta council chief and ex-Victorian MP have been appointed to a panel of administrators to oversee Moira Council until 2028.
Graeme Emonson and Suzanna Sheed will join interim administrator John Tanner, who has been guiding the shire since its elected council was sacked in March.
Dr Emonson was chief executive of the Rural City of Wangaratta from 1997 to 2002 and more recently a deputy secretary with the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action.
Ms Sheed was the Independent member for Shepparton from 2014 until last year's election when she was defeated by Nationals candidate Kim O'Keeffe.
In addition to her parliamentary experience, Ms Sheed has had board positions with the RACV, Goulburn Murray Water and the Law Institute of Victoria.
State Local Government Minister Melissa Horne announced the duo's appointments on Thursday June 8, 2023.
"Councils must faithfully represent the communities they serve - Moira Shire residents deserve quality services and a council that puts their interests first," Ms Horne said in a statement.
"The appointment of the Administrators is a crucial step along this path.
"The work of Mr Tanner, Ms Sheed and Dr Emonson will help move Moira Shire forward."
Mr Tanner said the pair joining him had "a depth of understanding and experience in the needs of rural and regional communities".
The first scheduled monthly council meeting for the administrators is on June 28.
