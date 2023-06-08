The Border Mail
Suzanna Sheed, Graeme Emonson join John Tanner as Moira overseers

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
June 8 2023 - 5:32pm
Former Independent Victorian MP Suzanna Sheed has been chosen by the state government to be one of three administrators of Moira Shire for the next five years. Picture from Facebook
A FORMER Wangaratta council chief and ex-Victorian MP have been appointed to a panel of administrators to oversee Moira Council until 2028.

