Search under way for missing Edi Upper man, who could be in Myrrhee

By Blair Thomson
Updated June 8 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 3:31pm
Police hold concerns for Samuel, 45, due to medical conditions.
Police hold growing concerns for the welfare of a man missing in the King Valley.

