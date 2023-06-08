Search under way for missing Edi Upper man, who could be in Myrrhee

Police hold growing concerns for the welfare of a man missing in the King Valley.
The 45-year-old, referred to only as "Samuel" by police, was last seen in Edi Upper around 5am on Wednesday.
He was last seen wearing brown Birkenstock sandals, likely with dark coloured socks, dark blue tracksuit pants and a dark coloured windcheater.
He may be driving a white 2012 Subaru Outback wagon with plates ZHB506.
The police air wing was able to search for the missing man at Myrrhee and surrounds on Thursday before the operation was hampered by the weather.
Acting Senior Sergeant Tim Hart said the man's vehicle hadn't been found.
"We're very much relying on public information and assistance," he said.
"We've discovered that his vehicle was described as a Subaru Forester when it is actually an Outback.
"It's one of those things that might help jog someone's memory.
"We hold grave concerns for his safety and welfare.
"We really want to locate him, unfortunately the serious weather event overnight has hampered those efforts."
Rescue crews, who searched the region in four-wheel-drives on Thursday, have a large area of interest to cover.
Acting Senior Sergeant Hart said the missing man was still thought to be in the area but the search zone would expand.
"There's been a dozen police out searching today," he said.
"We have concerns for his welfare.
"We really want to find his vehicle."
Police do not suspect foul play.
Anyone with information can call (03) 5723 0888 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
