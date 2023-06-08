Q: Judging by early season form, Yackandandah appears to be the real deal and a genuine flag threat?
A: The Roos added a few recruits and seem to have a nice balance of youth and experience. Personally I'm not surprised by the sudden improvement and people seem to have been quick to forget they were minor premiers two years ago before finals were cancelled.
Q: Jack Di Mizio has departed for an overseas holiday but will return before finals. How big a loss is the prolific ball winner?
A: Jack's departure leaves a huge hole in our side and I regard him as one of the top-five players in the competition who oozes class. You can't replace players of that calibre and we are just going to have to try and plug a few holes until he gets back.
Q: What kind of nick do you expect Di Mizio's rig to be in when he gets back from his holiday?
A: You just have to look at the bloke, Jack's a specimen who treats his body like a temple. I have no doubt he will come back in great shape but the mirrors in the clubrooms might miss him while he is away.
Q: Mitch Paton has got a few games under his belt now and could be a real X-factor if he finds his best form in the countdown to finals?
A: This week will be Mitch's fourth match and he is starting to show glimpses of his ability. Mitch is only going to get better as the season progresses and is simply a match-winner when he is up and about.
Q: Who is your favourite Hicks sibling. Josh or Jake and why?
A: I'm going to have to say Jake only because Josh didn't handball it to me a couple of weeks ago and got caught holding the ball.
ROUND NINE
Saturday, June 10
Dederang-MB v Thurgoona
Wod. Saints v Beechworth
Chiltern v Tallangatta
Barnawartha v Mitta Utd
Yackandandah v Kiewa-SC
Top of the table clash between two sides who look destined to cross paths in September and only meet once during the home and away season. The Hawks are undefeated and can take a giant stride towards securing the minor premiership with victory on Saturday. The Roos are up and about as well and are a hungry and dangerous side, especially at home but may just fall short against the Hawks with Connor Newnham alongside Josh and Jake Hicks the difference.
Verdict: Hawks by seven points
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.