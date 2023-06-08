Morale 'high' in trimmed down Upper Murray league at halfway point

MORALE is high in the Upper Murray Football and Netball League as the competition adapts to its four-club format, league operations manager Matthew Wheaton says.
The Upper Murray, which lost Federal in the offseason, marked the halfway point of the 12-game season on Saturday with Wheaton saying enthusiasm around the league was high.
Last year's wooden spooner Corryong hasn't won a game yet but has gone close twice and has had a huge lift in competitiveness under new coach Daniel Gilcrist, who bought a bevy of recruits to the club.
Cudgewa sit undefeated atop the ladder as they try to break an eight-year premiership drought with reigning premier Tumbarumba and second-placed Bullioh starting to build some mid-season momentum.
"We've got four teams in the league, down from one last year, but I think the morale is high and everyone is enjoying it," Wheaton said.
"We've been really happy with the numbers we've been getting across the footy grades and also the netball grades.
"All the clubs have mentioned that the gate takings and the canteen takings have been really good as well, so we are getting people to the footy in the communities."
Corryong was forced to abandon several games in the reserves last year but the league has had no forfeits this year with the Demons among a bunch of three clubs with two wins in the seconds.
"Corryong are really trying to bring a new culture to their club, and they're doing a great job," Wheaton said.
IN THE NEWS:
A number of clubs have also added some serious talent to their line-ups with Ash Murray returning to Bullioh last week after 160 goals at the club in 2019 and former Ovens and Murray star Adam Prior putting on a show at Cudgewa alongside recruit Jason Bartel while Tumbarumba have been boosted by the addition of Blake Ryan from the Murray Magpies.
"I think it just shows that people are still willing to come and play in the Upper Murray and still wanting to be a part of it, so that's great to see," Wheaton said.
The league enjoys the second of its three byes this weekend, with Tumbarumba hosting the ladder leader when the footy returns and Corryong travelling to Bullioh.
The Demons have gone close twice against the Bulldogs, kicking 14 goals but losing by four majors in the season opener and then narrowing that gap to three straight kicks in the clubs' most recent encounter, in round four.
Tumbarumba also closed the gap on Cudgewa in their second encounter, but still went down by 48 points.
