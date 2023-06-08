The Border Mail
Morale 'high' in trimmed down Upper Murray league at halfway point

JC
By John Conroy
June 9 2023 - 8:30am
Bullioh's Ash Murray, Corryong coach Daniel Gilcrist and Cudgewa's Adam Prior.
Bullioh's Ash Murray, Corryong coach Daniel Gilcrist and Cudgewa's Adam Prior.

MORALE is high in the Upper Murray Football and Netball League as the competition adapts to its four-club format, league operations manager Matthew Wheaton says.

