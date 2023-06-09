The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Basketball

Liz Murphy hoping to play college basketball in the United States

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
June 9 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Murphy has put a greater emphasis on her basketball this year and is reaping the reward on court with the Albury-Wodonga Bandits. Picture by James Wiltshire
Liz Murphy has put a greater emphasis on her basketball this year and is reaping the reward on court with the Albury-Wodonga Bandits. Picture by James Wiltshire

Liz Murphy wants to take her basketball dream all the way to the United States.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.