Liz Murphy wants to take her basketball dream all the way to the United States.
The 16-year-old, from Wodonga, is experiencing a major breakout year with the Albury-Wodonga Bandits in NBL1 East.
And now Murphy, who previously was better known for her netball skills, is looking to go to the next level.
"I hope to play college basketball over in America and see where that takes me," Murphy revealed.
"It is a big deal and we're trying to get highlight reels sorted now.
"I need to go well at school, too, that's a big one which has a real impact.
"Depending on whether I like it there, depending on the city or the country life, depending what I adapt to better, they're all factors."
Murphy was stateside over Christmas, playing for the North East Bushrangers as part of the Showtime Basketball program.
"Spending time there was awesome," Murphy smiled.
"We played in Ohio and seeing the city and the people, they're so nice and they love their basketball.
"They took us over there, a group of about 65, me and Mum went and we played probably 10 games over there and went to a few NBA games.
"That gave me an insight into what basketball is America is like; it's their dominant sport and they love it the whole way.
"We played against a few girls my age who are in the gym every day - they're so dedicated."
Murphy is still playing netball for Wodonga when her Bandits schedule allows, and recently helped the Ovens and Murray 17/U side reach Association Championships finals day in Melbourne.
But the Catholic College student is firmly in the basketball camp.
"This is the path I want to go down now," she said.
"I didn't think I would be getting as many minutes as I am so I've definitely surprised myself.
"I started off as a development player and I've worked my way up.
"Basketball this year has taken over my netball and I've improved a lot, training against our American imports.
"It makes me really happy because I'm so young and I didn't expect it.
"It shows if you work hard towards something, you can get rewards."
