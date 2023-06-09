Nick Irvine went from turning off a light switch to having 30cms of his intestine removed.
And it might have been from swallowing a chicken bone or wire from his braces as a kid.
"It was pretty sudden, I'd just turned off the light and it must have perforated then, it just dropped me as I was walking back to the couch," he recalled.
The 22-year-old played his first game of the year for Yarrawonga on Saturday, June 3, in a loss to Wangaratta Rovers in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Just over three months earlier, playing footy looked a million miles away.
"I was in agony, I couldn't move, I tried to sleep on it, but couldn't sleep," he suggested.
"I went to one hospital, but then they took me to another hospital.
"I sat there for a day, they originally went in to do an appendix keyhole surgery, I never got scanned before it, that's why I sat in the hospital for so long.
"They went in with the camera and saw the bowel perforation.
"They put a 15cm cut down the middle through my belly button, taking 30cms of my intestine out."
It's unlikely Irvine will know exactly what caused his bowel to perforate, but some ideas have been floated.
"It might have been from eating a chicken bone or it might have been a wire behind my teeth that I could have swallowed after having braces, like a retainer, I could have swallowed it in my sleep," he revealed.
The operation date is burnt into Irvine's mind - February 22.
"I never ate for a week, I only drank orange juice," he said.
"I wasn't hungry, the painkillers were making me throw up, making my gut rip apart with all the staples in.
"There were a few grim days in hospital, but I had some good people around me, my girlfriend was helping me shower in hospital, helping me go to the toilet, the things you take for granted."
Irvine went from a strapping 88kgs to 78.
"I was a shadow of myself," he admitted, although he has now regained the bulk of that weight.
Unfortunately though, Irvine has become accustomed to losing 10kgs.
He had glandular fever in his top-age year with the Murray Bushrangers, which impacted his season enormously.
"There's been a few boys in rehab at the same time as me (at Yarrawonga), the club's been great keeping me involved, it's really good to be back playing, it makes you appreciate it a lot more," he offered.
Given the run with illness in his young life, you couldn't begrudge Irvine just a bit of luck as the Pigeons chase a premiership.
