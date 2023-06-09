The Border Mail
ONRSR fee hike 'to hurt small rail freight operators', MP McKenzie says

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated June 9 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 4:00pm
Ettamogah Rail Hub owner Colin Rees and opposition transport and infrastructure spokeswoman Bridget McKenzie at Ettamogah on Friday. Picture supplied
Small regional rail freight operators, including the Ettamogah Rail Hub, will soon be hit with higher safety accreditation fees sparking fears the costs will be passed on to freight customers who will shift solely to road freight.

