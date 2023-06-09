Small regional rail freight operators, including the Ettamogah Rail Hub, will soon be hit with higher safety accreditation fees sparking fears the costs will be passed on to freight customers who will shift solely to road freight.
Fee hikes of up to 700 per cent imposed by the Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator (ONRSR) will target private freight businesses but cut costs for state government-owned freight enterprises, opposition transport and infrastructure spokeswoman Bridget McKenzie said.
Ettamogah Rail Hub owner Colin Rees said the move would offer an "open cheque book for ONRSR", as there would be a positive incentive for the body to "gold plate their services", as customers are obliged to pay.
"The increase in our annual fees is from $16,000 to somewhere between $100,000 and $140,000," Mr Rees said.
"If customers say, we would like to use rail, it's too hard, we're going to walk away, we're going to stick with road, you just watch what happens.
"Road and rail could work together for the betterment of our country."
Senator McKenzie said the costs would mean more trucks trundling through already severely damaged roads.
"Rail is safer than having huge trucks, not just on our highways and byways, but through our country towns - we think it's essential that rail is a key partner in the freight task," she said.
Federal and state transport ministers were due to meet on Friday, June 9 to discuss a "cost recovery model" for the freight industry that includes the fee increase.
Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development Minister Catherine King's office referred The Border Mail to ONRSR when asked if the minister was concerned the move would devastate small operators, including the Ettamogah Rail Hub.
An ONRSR spokesman said it was inappropriate for ONRSR to comment on individual operators' fees.
"The new cost recovery model results in fee changes for operators, with some increasing while others decrease," the spokesman said.
"The new fee methodology will implement government policy to minimise cross subsidisation among operators.
"At the same time, it will eliminate taxpayer exposure via the removal of state government subsidies that are in place in several states."
