Myrtleford co-captain Mitch Dalbosco has refused to back down on the importance of the potential wooden spoon clash against Wodonga Raiders in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, June 10.
While the norm is to publicly play down the significance of a big game, Dalbosco has bought right in.
"It's huge for us, we're really setting ourselves for it," he suggested.
Home club Raiders are chasing their first win, while the Saints upset top three contenders Wangaratta Rovers in round four.
If Raiders lose, they will almost certainly seal their first wooden spoon since 2013.
If Myrtleford loses, it sets up a likely final round clash for the spoon against Raiders.
The Saints haven't finished bottom since 2015.
"It's come to a point in the season where we've been working extra hard, but haven't got the reward for all the effort," Dalbosco explained.
"We've had a couple of close games, North Albury and Lavington, we just need to get another win to try and keep some motivation in the group.
"It starts to get tough towards the middle of the winter with training and keeping standards and motivation levels up, winning is a major motivating role."
We just need to get another win to try and keep some motivation in the group. It starts to get tough ... keeping standards and motivation levels up.- Mitch Dalbosco
Both teams are young, but Raiders' North Melbourne VFL-listed Ned Conway and Richmond VFL-listed Tom Bracher are in the club's top three, while this is the type of game where the club wants former AFL player and recruit Cam Ellis-Yolmen to dominate and lead his team to a confidence-boosting win.
ALSO IN SPORT:
But the Saints also have potential match-winners in forwards Ryley Sharp and Kyle Winter-Irving, while Dalbosco and Sam Martyn provide grunt in the midfield.
And Raiders' boom mid-season recruit Harley Bennell has been named.
The former AFL player's transfer wasn't finalised until Friday morning, June 9.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.