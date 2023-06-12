Man jailed for swastikas, threats to boy, thefts and knife offences

A homeless man has been jailed for a spate of offences, including thefts, threatening a boy, incidents involving knives, and spraying swastikas on public property.
Tom Vonarx has been banned from many businesses in Wangaratta due to his behaviour, fuelled by mental issues and ice.
His most recent arrest occurred late last month after he attended the Wangaratta Liquorland in breach of court orders and while on seven counts of bail.
He was on bail for offences including the theft of a Halloween mask from Kmart last October, spraying a swastika on a business's wall on Ely Street the following month, threatening a 12-year-old boy as he rode his bike near Liquorland, and an incident involving a steak knife at Apco.
Vonarx also attended a Lamond Street home in February while "upset about a roast chicken he'd left somewhere".
He knew the occupants and refused a request to leave, before grabbing the victim as she tried to call Triple-0 and throwing items.
Vonarx again sprayed a swastika on the wall of Coles on February 17, which he said was a Buddhist symbol and "four lines of love".
He stole iced coffee from from the Ovens Street Woolworths on March 7 and yelled at witnesses before being arrested at the nearby Saint Patrick's Church.
He was caught with a blade the following day after shouting in public that he had a knife while outside Woolworths
He again attended Liquorland in breach of two safety orders, and was taken into custody, and again stole milk on April 1.
He said he "needed the milk to survive or he would die".
Lawyer Nancy Battiato urged magistrate Victoria Campbell not to jail her client, given his severe mental health issues.
Ms Campbell said she didn't want to set him up to fail by imposing a corrections order.
She imposed a four-week jail term, and told Vonarx he wouldn't have any matters hanging over his head once released.
"You can get out and carry on with your life," she said.
