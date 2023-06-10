Armed 'drunk' hurled threats at his partner while loading shotgun he put in ute

A police prosecutor has spoken of the frightening scenario that could have unfolded because of a man who made serious threats on loading a shotgun.
Sergeant Andrew Pike submitted in Albury Local Court that Lenard John Kelly's offending was especially grave.
"The accused has not only threatened to use a firearm, he has ... loaded the firearm while he's making threats to people," he said.
Magistrate Melissa Humphreys, who ordered the preparation of a sentence assessment report, said it was acknowledged Kelly did not have a criminal history.
"But this is a very serious matter while being intoxicated," Ms Humphreys said of what took place at a rural property on the Berrigan Road, Lalalty, north-west of Yarrawonga-Mulwala.
"He's using a firearm in a very serious way."
Kelly pleaded guilty to being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, handle or use a firearm under the influence of alcohol or drugs, possess ammunition without a licence and assault police.
The court was told Kelly lived with his partner, who was confined to a wheelchair because of quadriplegia.
She held a NSW firearms licence and had six registered rifles and shotguns secured in two firearm safes.
Kelly wasn't licensed.
Police said Kelly was jealous of a friendship his wife had with a man from Cobram.
Kelly and his partner had a day out in country Victoria on February 25, but she believed his mistaken belief about the friendship made him "tense".
They returned home and Kelly downed at least 20 cans of full-strength beer, leaving him "well-intoxicated".
They argued then he grabbed a .22 military-type shotgun, loaded two live rounds and, to intimidate his wife, made threats to take the gun with him to confront the friend in Barooga.
He walked to his nearby ute and put the gun inside, making his partner fear for the safety of her friend and for a girlfriend who she relied on for support and who Kelly resented.
She texted the woman, who phoned triple zero.
Police approached the farmhouse about 11.45pm and told the victim her guns would be seized.
He then walked out of the house holding a can of beer and immediately became hostile towards police, lunging at one officer as if he was about to deliver a headbutt.
Kelly remains in custody, bail refused.
He will be sentenced on July 18.
