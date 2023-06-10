Disqualified driver 'stopped lying' when told police plan to view CCTV footage

A West Albury man has the prospect of jail hanging over his head because of his failure to stop driving while disqualified.
His latest offence occurred just weeks after he was handed another driving ban in Albury Local Court.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin emphasised the grave nature of Kristian James Davie's ongoing offending.
"He seems to not understand how serious these matters are," she said to defence lawyer Dane Keenes, on adjourning the case for sentencing on July 17.
Davie, 42, pleaded guilty to a second offence charge of driving while disqualified.
Ms McLaughlin told Mr Keenes it was concerning that Davie would re-offend so soon after being dealt with for a like-offence.
Police told the court how Davie's driver's licence had been marked as disqualified from November 14, 2022, to April 19, 2024.
He had been convicted and handed a further 12-month licence ban in the same court on April 19 this year for a second offence of disqualified driving.
"About 2.05pm on May 11, the accused drove a Mercedes Benz from his house (in Ringwood Crescent) a short distance to the (West Albury shops) to buy cigarettes," police said.
About 10 minutes later, police in a fully marked NSW Highway Patrol car were in Pemberton Street when they saw Davie walk towards the driver's side of his car.
He saw them and changed direction.
Police knew he was a disqualified driver.
Davie denied having driven, then recanted when police told him they would view CCTV footage from the shops.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.