The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

West Albury man had just got another licence ban when he used car to go get smokes

By Nigel McNay
June 10 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Disqualified driver 'stopped lying' when told police plan to view CCTV footage
Disqualified driver 'stopped lying' when told police plan to view CCTV footage

A West Albury man has the prospect of jail hanging over his head because of his failure to stop driving while disqualified.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.