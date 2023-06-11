The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Comment

OUR SAY: Solutions to ease trauma of more young Border crash victims can be found

Nigel McNay
By Nigel McNay
June 11 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OUR SAY: Solutions to ease trauma of more young Border crash victims can be found
OUR SAY: Solutions to ease trauma of more young Border crash victims can be found

It has been a grim few weeks on Border roads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nigel McNay

Nigel McNay

Senior reporter

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.