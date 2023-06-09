The Border Mail
Albury's Lucas Conlan not named for game against Lavington

June 9 2023 - 4:30pm
Albury's Lucas Conlan looks to spoil Wangaratta's Michael Newton last month.
Lavington's hopes of an upset away against Albuy have received a boost with one of the league's best defenders in Lucas Conlan not named in the Ovens and Murray Football League game on Saturday, June 10.

