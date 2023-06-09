Lavington's hopes of an upset away against Albuy have received a boost with one of the league's best defenders in Lucas Conlan not named in the Ovens and Murray Football League game on Saturday, June 10.
The Panthers have struggled to kick winning scores, posting just three wins from seven games.
But despite the enormous loss of Conlan, the Tigers still boast a formidable back six, led by interleague representatives Jessy Wilson and Hamish Gilmore.
Lavington sits two wins out of the top five and will need to upset at least one top team to play finals.
Meanwhile, leading Yarrawonga pair Mark Whiley and Lach Howe will miss another game.
The top duo were sorely missed in the upset loss to Wangaratta Rovers in round eight.
The Pigeons are home to Wodonga.
The Bulldogs have lost their last two games and need to regain the confidence which carried them to five straight wins to start the year.
The visitors look more powerful than the outfit which fell to Albury, with the classy Noah Bradshaw and ruck Bailey Griffiths back after he was a late withdrawl.
And North Albury has named key defender Sam Azzi for its home game against Wangaratta Rovers.
Azzi plays for Werribee in the VFL.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Rovers have again included Geelong VFL big man Will Christie, who showed his class with 21 touches, including nine score involvements, against Yarrawonga.
