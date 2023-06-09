The Border Mail
Federation Council to seek Corowa-Urana merger independent review

Anthony Bunn
Anthony Bunn
Updated June 9 2023 - 12:09pm, first published 11:57am
Federation councillor David Fahey successfully moved a motion to have an independent review of the council be undertaken with details to be finalised.
FEDERATION Council has voted unanimously to engage a consultant to look at the advantages and disadvantages of the merger which led to it being formed in 2016.

