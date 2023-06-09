FEDERATION Council has voted unanimously to engage a consultant to look at the advantages and disadvantages of the merger which led to it being formed in 2016.
The decision, at an extraordinary meeting on June 9, 2023, followed a motion being put by councillor David Fahey.
The consultant would undertake a business case study on the positives and negatives of what has occurred since Corowa and Urana shires united.
The hiring of the consultant will be subject to funding with a report to be presented at the regular June council meeting on the 27th.
It is anticipated it will cost $130,000.
Cr Fahey stressed his motion was not about splitting Federation into its former entities.
"If I was after a demerger that (motion) would say 'demerge, deamalgamate' , the fact is yes I want to look at where we started, look where we are now and look where we're going in the future," Cr Fahey said.
Other councillors to speak in support of the move included mayor Pat Bourke, deputy mayor Shaun Whitechurch and Rowena Black.
