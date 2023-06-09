Man caught with 13 cannabis plants intends to get medical permit

A man found growing 13 cannabis plants in his yard says he eventually intends to get a medical permit.
Mt Beauty cafe owner Byron de Geest was caught by police growing the plants of various heights at his Tawonga South home on March 19.
About 16 grams of cannabis and 37 seeds were found in his home.
The Myrtleford Magistrates Court on Friday heard he had previously had cancer and a mountain bike injury to his collarbone.
Lawyer Nancy Battiato said he client intends to get a medical licence to use cannabis.
She said he worked long hours at his cafe business.
Magistrate Peter Dunn imposed a good behaviour bond without conviction.
