THE King's Birthday weekend marks the opening of the ski season but warm weather and rain has left major Victorian resorts scrambling.
Falls Creek reported promising snowmaking, and some good early snowfalls throughout May, but a warm and wet week has hurt the resort's snow cover heading into the season-opening weekend.
The resort was expecting natural snowfall on Friday and early Saturday, along with good snowmaking opportunities in the next week.
But it's likely the opening weekend will be all about the party, with chairlifts expected to open for sightseeing only.
"Our snowmaking team is monitoring the weather and will continue to make snow at every opportunity to ensure we are able to open lifts for skiing and boarding as soon as possible," the resort said.
Resorts across NSW and Victoria are largely in the same boat, with the exception of Perisher after Mother Nature smiled on it with an 8-centimetre blanket of snow on Thursday night.
"Phew! That was a close one," Perisher staff said in a Facebook post.
"Mother Nature really did put the 'no' in snow the past few weeks, but she has delivered overnight!"
Runs on Front Valley will be open for skiing and snowboarding.
Mt Buller has been stockpiling man-made snow and will kick off the season with skiing and snowboarding on its Bourke Street run.
Across the valley at Thredbo, conditions remain unclear after the resort said it would be closed over the weekend in a Facebook post on Thursday.
The resort said it would credit all skiers for lift passes, lessons and rental gear.
