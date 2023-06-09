The Border Mail
Nelson Bowey: Wodonga Raiders teenager named Ovens and Murray Rising Star nominee

Steve Tervet
Steve Tervet
Updated June 9 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 3:00pm
Nelson Bowey is the Ovens and Murray's Rising Star nominee for May after a strong start to the season at Wodonga Raiders. Picture by Mark Jesser
Nelson Bowey has hailed the influence of Wodonga Raiders' senior figures in accelerating his development as a senior footballer.

