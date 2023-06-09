Nelson Bowey has hailed the influence of Wodonga Raiders' senior figures in accelerating his development as a senior footballer.
Bowey, 17, was this week named the Ovens and Murray's Rising Star nominee for May having made an impressive start to his first full year at this level.
The Victory Lutheran College student is averaging four tackles and seven handballs per game, working at 74 percent efficiency in disposals and having kicked two goals in the recent clash with Albury.
For Bowey, who represented the O and M's under-18 side against the GV League last month, the next game can't come soon enough.
"I love the higher level of competition, it's awesome," he said.
"It's great to be given an opportunity to test myself against the bigger bodies and play a bit of faster footy.
"The coaches have put a fair bit of faith in me and I'm super appreciative of that because it gives me a really good chance to develop.
"I worked pretty hard over the pre-season and my goal was to get as many senior games as I could.
"I played three games last year and just loved it so I was determined to play senior footy."
Raiders coach Marc Almond was full of praise for the versatile teenager.
"Nelson thoroughly deserves this recognition," Almond said.
ALSO IN SPORT
"He's got one of the best work-rates I've come across and his desire to be the best he can be is as good as any player that I've coached.
"He's courageous, disciplined and goes about his footy with minimal fuss.
"He will play any role that we give him and he has leadership written all over him."
The feeling is mutual with Bowey quick to credit Almond for making his transition from thirds as smooth as possible.
"Armo's great at supporting me and giving me opportunities to develop, providing me with a heap of feedback and chances to play in the midfield and different lines of the ground," he said.
"I played three games last year and Brad St John, our captain, has been great in supporting my development.
"He's a great clubman, on and off the field, he took me under his wing a bit last year to help me with my growth and give me a chance to play a bit of senior footy.
"Having the more mature players, people like Cam Ellis-Yolmen, around the club is awesome too.
"We learn a lot from them as a young team, from their experience.
"Cam provides everyone on the team with great feedback and great points to learn from, both within the game, live feedback, and after the game, at training."
Raiders are chasing their first win of the season at home to second-bottom Myrtleford on Saturday.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.