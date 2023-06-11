The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: We need to keep demanding a better deal on Albury-Wodonga hospital

By Letters to the Editor
June 11 2023 - 10:30am
Community members attend the Albury hospital redevelopment information session at Lavington Square recently. Picture by Mark Jesser
Don't deny us the hospital we need

Despite the urging of the wider Albury-Wodonga community to consider alternatives, the governments of both states seem determined to follow the "putting lipstick on a pig" approach as it proceeds to deny a greenfields approach to a new hospital that would serve the region now and 20 years into the future.

