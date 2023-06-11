Despite the urging of the wider Albury-Wodonga community to consider alternatives, the governments of both states seem determined to follow the "putting lipstick on a pig" approach as it proceeds to deny a greenfields approach to a new hospital that would serve the region now and 20 years into the future.
Considering the financial basket case that is Victoria at the present, it's hard to see how Victorian Health Minister Mary Anne Thomas' experience growing up in Wodonga, nor the fact that her family is still in the region, should be a consideration in determining the specific requirements for a building that should adequately meet this region's future health needs.
Establishing a community-based consultative and advisory committee is just a smoke screen. When established it will, no doubt, be listened to politely, while health department bureaucrats just continue on with what has already been decided.
Denying this region the hospital it needs is another example of public servants flying in the face of the lived experience, not only of the wider community, but also that of the medical community.
The existing Albury hospital would, with modifications over time, I imagine, be more than welcomed by the cancer centre to develop and extend its much needed services, while the Wodonga hospital could also provide specialist medical services much needed by the community.
One wonders, if the parliamentary seats on either side of the border were swinging seats, whether this "head in the sand" approach would be the case. No criticism intended here of either MP, who both work hard for their constituents. The Albury-Wodonga wider communities now need to demand a better deal, a new "fit for need" hospital on a greenfield site. Not a scrambled together, makeshift building that was already past its use by date some time ago.
If further evidence is required as to why not to proceed with modifying the current hospital, patients of St Vincent's Hospital in Melbourne could describe their experience of invasive noise, constant vibration and disruption of services caused by the daily activity of large construction machinery (think pile drivers) situated adjacent to the existing hospital and involved in extensions to that complex. Do we really want that here - probably extending over years?
