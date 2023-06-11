One wonders, if the parliamentary seats on either side of the border were swinging seats, whether this "head in the sand" approach would be the case. No criticism intended here of either MP, who both work hard for their constituents. The Albury-Wodonga wider communities now need to demand a better deal, a new "fit for need" hospital on a greenfield site. Not a scrambled together, makeshift building that was already past its use by date some time ago.