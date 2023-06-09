The chance to model some of life's great qualities to her three daughters is making Kristen Andrews' second spell at Thurgoona every bit as special as her first.
Part of the all-conquering Bulldogs side which won four A-grade premierships in a row from 2013-16, the star midcourter emerged from the COVID lockdown as an Albury Tigers player after deciding to test herself in the Ovens and Murray.
But once again it's all gone red, white and blue in the Andrews household this year with Zoe, 12, and Tegan, 9, now playing at the same club as their Mum.
Not only is the whole family travelling in the same direction for training and games but actions are speaking louder than words when it comes to parenting.
"We're able to show them sportsmanship, mateship and things that when they were younger, they just wouldn't have understood," Andrews said.
"Now they're in teams themselves and they can understand a bit of it.
"Particularly for the midgets, the under-11 side, Thurgoona have been doing for a couple of years now a mascot system where every home game one of the midgets girls gets asked to be the A-grade mascot.
"They get a shirt with 'team mascot' on the back of it, they get to come and toss the coin with the other captain, they get to be part of our warm-up and in our huddles and sit on the bench with us.
"That's a really nice thing to be part of and I know a lot of the A-grade girls get really chuffed when the little kids call out to them across the court.
"You see the joy that it brings them to be on our bench with us and you see the joy it brings their parents to see their child being caught up under the wing of some really awesome people."
Andrews is now 42 years old so what keeps the fire burning to extend her decorated playing career?
"No matter what you do as a Mum, there's an element of guilt," Andrews admitted.
"Part of that is 'should I still be playing and dedicating two nights a week to myself?'
"But I think it's really important to prioritise your health and fitness and this is a really enjoyable way for me to show that to my girls.
"If you've committed to a team, you honour that commitment and you show up, rain, hail or shine.
"Part of it is about my health and fitness but I can also see the benefit of them seeing me do the hard things, seeing me go out there when it's cold and wet on a Tuesday night and seeing me not win a game and how I cope with that and how my team-mates get around each other."
Much about Thurgoona is the same as when Andrews left but the facilities are unrecognisable.
"It's incredible to have the new clubrooms," Andrews said.
"In A-grade alone, we've got 13 kids between us so being able to have those rooms there for our kids to hang out in and be there while we're training in the middle of winter has been a real help for us.
"It means we're able to get to trainings and able to gel as a team because we're able to bring our kids and they all get along."
On the court, the Bulldogs sit third after eight rounds, a win behind Yackandandah and two off Kiewa-Sandy Creek and only one outcome will satisfy their reunited band of ultra-competitors.
"This year is the 10-year anniversary of the first premiership we won when we had the four in a row," Andrews said.
"You get to make different memories when you're in teams that are successful, memories that really stick with you.
"There was a bit of chat around that when myself, Jen Barrett, Sharla Sutcliffe and Ash Jacobs were all coming back, wouldn't it be such a fairytale if we were able to come back this year, being our 10-year anniversary, and give ourselves the best chance of being a successful side again?
"But the Tallangatta League's as good as it's ever been so coming back in certainly hasn't been an easy feat.
"There's some really ripping teams in the league."
Thurgoona visits Dederang-Mt Beauty on Saturday while Yackandandah hosts the Hawks in a top-two clash.
