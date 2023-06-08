ALBURY and Murray Bushranger duo Connor O'Sullivan and Phoenix Gothard are set to kit up for the Allies states again on Sunday after impressing in their debut outings in the under-18 national championships.
The pair were solid contributors in the Allies' 12.12 (84) to 11.2 (68) win against South Australia in Adelaide last weekend.
Crafty forward Gothard snagged a major while O'Sullivan's game down back did nothing to dissuade onlookers the tall defender is a first-round draft chance in November.
"Connor was solid, recruiters were happy with his game," Murray Bushrangers regional talent lead Mick Wilson said.
"Phoenix was a bit unlucky not to get in their best."
The Allies led from the outset and the side will return to Thebarton Oval in Adelaide on Sunday to take on Western Australia.
After the sandgropers, the Allies will take a break before heading north to take on Victoria Metropolitan in Queensland on July 2.
