A QUARTET of Border-based Murray Bushrangers have been selected to try out for the Victoria Country squad in Werribee on Saturday.
Murray Felines' Paige Duffy and Lavington Panther Kaylea Kobzan have already trained with the squad and are right in the mix for the AFL Women's draft this year.
The pair will be joined by Wodonga Raider duo Destiny Dodd and Kloe McElhinney while Shepparton Swans' Holly Egan rounds out a healthy Bushrangers contingent.
It's a real confidence boosters for some of them and validates some of the things they have been doing really well.- Bushrangers coach Emma Mackie
"It's a a really good result for the club and a great opportunity for the players that have been selected," Bushrangers coach Emma Mackie said.
"The girls are just super excited. It's a real confidence booster for some of them and validates some of the things they have been doing really well.
"The messaging is for them to have fun at the game and to bring your weapon, play on your strengths, and also to be a great teammate as well, we're all Vic Country.
"It highlights we do have some girls who have been developing really nicely."
Kobzan is a defender with a classy left-foot and who reads the play well while Duffy is an athletic, competitive inside-midfielder whose speed also allows her to play off half-back.
Dodd has been playing ruck and forward for the Bushrangers, and will play forward in the trials where her leap and contested marking is expected to shine.
Bushrangers captain McElhinney is similar to Kobzan, another left-footer who will play backline and reads the game well, while Egan - who still has another year left at Talent League level - has won her spot at a young age after good form on a wing.
The two teams of 24 have been selected by AFLW recruiters as well as Talent League coaches and managers and will vie for a position in the 35-member Victoria Country squad.
Victoria Country will take part in the two-month national championships over July-August, kicking off the campaign with a clash against Queensland on July 30.
Saturday's action will see the two Victoria Metro squads meet clash first before a match between the two Victoria Country squads from 4pm at Avalon Airport Oval.
Players who aren't named for the trials remain eligible to be selected in the final squads.
AFLW recruiters are set to attend the trials and the final Vic Country squad will be announced in four weeks.
Mackie said AFLW recruiters were becoming more active across the Talent League and representative carnivals
"This year the AFLW recruiters have been really involved, watching every game and watching the players, and it just shows the steps that the women's league is taking," she said.
