The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Border-based quartet among Bushrangers contingent to vie for Vic Country squad

JC
By John Conroy
June 9 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lavington Panther Kaylea Kobzan and Wodonga Raiders' Destiny Dodd and Kloe McElhinney are among five Bushrangers to take part today.
Lavington Panther Kaylea Kobzan and Wodonga Raiders' Destiny Dodd and Kloe McElhinney are among five Bushrangers to take part today.

A QUARTET of Border-based Murray Bushrangers have been selected to try out for the Victoria Country squad in Werribee on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

John Conroy

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.