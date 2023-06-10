The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

RSPCA NSW Albury and Dunroamin Animal Rescue hold desexing drive

By Blair Thomson
June 10 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RSPCA veterinarian Jeffrey So operates on one of the 146 animals that were desexed this week during a five-day drive in Albury. "We would like to thank the marvellous staff, volunteers and Albury animal lovers who attended the drive," RSPCA says. Picture supplied
RSPCA veterinarian Jeffrey So operates on one of the 146 animals that were desexed this week during a five-day drive in Albury. "We would like to thank the marvellous staff, volunteers and Albury animal lovers who attended the drive," RSPCA says. Picture supplied

Nearly 150 more pets will not produce any unwanted litters following a booked-out Border community desexing drive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.