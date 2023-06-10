Nearly 150 more pets will not produce any unwanted litters following a booked-out Border community desexing drive.
Run by RSPCA NSW Albury volunteer branch and Dunroamin Animal Rescue, the five-day project saw 87 cats (59 female, 28 male) and 59 dogs (35 female, 24 male) desexed at Hume Animal Hospital.
Albury RSPCA inspector Prudence Burgess said with Border rescues, shelters and animal care centres already full, the drive aimed to reduce the number of unwanted kitten and puppy litters.
People experiencing financial hardship accessed the program, which targeted cats and mixed breed dogs.
"Mixed, they're harder to adopt out," Ms Burgess said. "They also have larger litters."
At the moment, we're seeing higher numbers than normal of litters wanting to be surrendered through oversupply- Albury RSPCA inspector Prudence Burgess
Controlling litter numbers lessened the risks of animals being dumped or left susceptible to disease if not vaccinated.
Community support helped make the drive possible, with $10,000 donated from Dunroamin's Christmas wrapping appeal in December and the Albury RSPCA branch contributing $15,000.
Albury Council's Keep Track of Your Best Mate project also provided support.
"If you have an animal that's not desexed, the risk is quite high for accidental pregnancies in cats," Ms Burgess said.
"If they're not indoors, they're more likely to have a litter.
"And at the moment, we're seeing higher numbers than normal of litters wanting to be surrendered through oversupply.
"It's unprecedented this year."
