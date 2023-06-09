The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Safety has Berrigan Shire stop cattle markets at Finley saleyards

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated June 9 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 4:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cattle sales halted due to safety dangers
Cattle sales halted due to safety dangers

CATTLE offerings at Finley's saleyards have been suspended indefinitely amid work health and safety concerns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.