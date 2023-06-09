FIVE Bushrangers will head to Canberra this weekend to vie for a position in the GWS Giants Academy at the under-16 national championships.
The Giants Academy represents the ACT, country NSW and western Sydney and was added to the national championships last year after previously being part of the state-wide NSW Swans team.
North Albury's Cody Gardiner, who made his debut in the Ovens and Murray seniors against Myrtleford a fortnight ago and was named among the Hoppers' best - will headline the Bushrangers' contingent.
The under-16 Bushies captain will be joined by fellow Hopper Liam Hetherton, Albury's Lenny Koller and Lavington pair Ryder Corrigan and Harry Wilson.
"All five of those boys are a chance to play for the Giants Academy in the nationals," Bushrangers regional talent lead Mick Wilson said.
"It's a really significant opportunity for them and will hold them in good stead for next year.
"Every AFL recruiter will be watching these games."
The academy side will be whittled down to 23 for game one against the Swans in Sydney next Saturday.
