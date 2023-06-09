Wangaratta's premiership appeal has now rolled into the second half of the regular season in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
For the second successive week, a decision on whether last year's grand final winners would regain their flag has been delayed.
The Pies were stripped of the title by the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League after being found guilty of breaking the league's $125,000 salary cap.
Wangaratta was granted an appeal to AFL North East Border Region Appeal Committee on May 4.
A decision was likely on Friday, June 2, but that was pushed out until Friday, June 9.
However, The Border Mail was informed just before 3pm that the relevant parties had been informed that the panel had requested a further extension of time.
The O and M hits the halfway mark of the regular season today, yet the league finds itself in the remarkable position of still not having a clear-cut decision on who holds the 2022 premiership.
Wangaratta was originally handed three sanctions by the AFL North East Border Disciplinary Committee, including not playing for points in the first two games.
Despite that, the Pies are now second, although they have the bye on Saturday, June 10.
