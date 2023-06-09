Soldiers set to give evidence in fatal crash case at Eldorado

Multiple army personnel, a doctor and a police expert will give evidence into a fatal crash involving Defence Force members.
The incident occurred on Mulls Track on September 11, 2021.
Aaron James Miller, 19, faces charges including drink driving, dangerous driving, careless driving and having a passenger travel on a part of a vehicle not designed to carry passengers.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court this week heard a doctor would give evidence about the effect intoxication would have allegedly had on Miller, and a detective sergeant would give evidence about the cause of the crash.
The court heard army members would be permitted to give evidence remotely when a committal was held on November 1.
Meanwhile, fatigue is at the centre of an unrelated fatal crash case that was also in Wodonga court this week.
His vehicle left the road and hit a power pole.
One of his passengers, a 93-year-old woman from Cooranbong, died at the scene.
Flamenco, 64, faces charges of dangerous driving and careless driving.
Lawyer Geoff Clancy said a microsleep or drowsiness were at issue in the case.
"The dangerous driving is put on the basis of fatigue, so it's a fairly narrow issue," he said.
The matter will return to court on September 21 for committal hearing.
