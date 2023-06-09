The Border Mail
Soldiers set to give evidence in fatal crash case at Eldorado

By Wodonga Court
June 10 2023 - 8:00am
The scene of the crash on Mulls Track at Eldorado. The fatal accident occurred on September 11, 2021, and claimed the life of army member Lachlan Clulow, 19.
Multiple army personnel, a doctor and a police expert will give evidence into a fatal crash involving Defence Force members.

