Yarrawonga big man Lach Howe is expected to receive a late birthday present by playing against Albury next week in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Howe will miss the home clash against Wodonga on June 10 after he was ruled out with the same back complaint against Wangaratta Rovers last week.
He turns 30 on Monday, June 12.
"We just thought there'd be no point pushing it at this time of the year," he explained.
"It's best to get it right and put it behind me hopefully, I've had aches and pains (in the back) before, but this one is out of the blue really."
Although naturally disappointed to miss the Bulldogs, the grounded Howe, who works as a barrister in Melbourne, could still take the 'mickey' out of himself.
"I think I did it in the gym, you can write that I did it (benching 175kgs), I'm sure everyone will believe you (laughs), but all roads lead to Albury," he said.
The Pigeons are away to Albury on Saturday, June 17.
It signals the start of the second half of the regular season, with the long-time rivals, who played a record-smashing six straight grand finals between 2009-2014, to contest the first of what should be a host of blockbusters as five clubs strive to land the double chance.
Albury leads the competition on 24 points after round eight, with Wangaratta, Yarrawonga, Wodonga and Wangaratta Rovers a win behind.
Yarrawonga started the season slowly, with a disappointing loss to Albury on Easter Sunday, but are now slight premiership favourites, although it was an upset loss to Rovers, albeit with three guns in Howe, Mark Whiley and Harry Wheeler out.
The Pigeons have nine A graders, including Willie Wheeler and Michael Gibbons, so it wasn't a total surprise the Hawks prevailed in style.
Rovers, themselves, struggled against Albury on May 13, but the return of a handful of boom players, including VFL players Ryan Hebron and Will Christie, has played a major role in their form reversal to topple Wodonga and the Pigeons in successive weeks.
Howe also mirrored the club's slow start to the year.
"I've been working into the season and after a two-week bye, to have this flare up is pretty disappointing, I'm keen to get back on the training track and out there playing, it's exciting times at 'Yarra'," he remarked.
The Pigeons have a five-two record heading into the halfway mark of the regular season and while they will start favourites against Wodonga, which has lost its past two games, a loss would cap a disappointing first half.
Yarrawonga is yet to lose at its regular home, although the Tigers' loss was at its annual Mulwala home game.
