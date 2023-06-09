The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Yarrawonga's Lach Howe expects to miss only one more game with injury

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
June 9 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It was a battle of the league's best rucks in round one with Albury's Isaac Muller (centre) getting the better of Yarrawonga's Lach Howe.
It was a battle of the league's best rucks in round one with Albury's Isaac Muller (centre) getting the better of Yarrawonga's Lach Howe.

Yarrawonga big man Lach Howe is expected to receive a late birthday present by playing against Albury next week in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.