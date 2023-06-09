Popular Wagga comedian Dane Simpson says appearing on a television adventure show is more about showing off his dad than taking home the money.
Simpson and his father Bow Simpson are set to feature as contestants on the upcoming season of The Amazing Race Australia.
The show will see 11 teams go head-to-head in an epic race to win $100,000 in prize money to be donated to their charity of choice.
Bow said he had no idea he was going to be on the television series, but he is happy to be doing it.
For Dane, he had been looking for a challenge and an excuse to show off his dad.
"I think he's one of the silliest, funniest people. He features a lot on my stand up and I wanted to just show people that he's real," Dane said.
"I think Australia is absolutely going to fall in love with him."
If they win, Dane said they would give the money to The Darugal Elders in Walgett.
"(The) $100,000 will supply people in Wolgan with fresh drinking water which is obviously something that we're very passionate about," he said.
"Dad spends a lot of time in Walgett, has a house there. He lives there half the time, and he lives in Wagga.
"To think that people buy bottled water every week is just crazy.
"We think everyone in Australia should have access to clean water to drink."
While Bow is eager for the trip, Dane just wants to have some fun trying to solve some of the puzzles together and spending time with his father.
"I spend most of the year touring around, so to spend a lot of time with family is just going to be awesome for me," Dane said.
When asked what viewers can expect from the show, Dane said "a lot of smiles, silliness and fun", although he warns, Bow can be competitive.
The series is set to air in late August to early September this year.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
