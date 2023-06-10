The Border Mail
22-year-old man in stable condition after tree fell on his leg

By Sophie Else
Updated June 10 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 1:07pm
Wodonga SES also helped on the scene. Picture by Tallangatta SES.
A man has been rushed to hospital in Corryong by air after a tree fell on him in bushland near Tallangatta.

