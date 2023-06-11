Linda Lehmann painfully recalls the harrowing day she lost her 18-year-old son to a car accident. It was, she said, something "you never forget".
Next month she will run a half-marathon in Queensland with her daughter, Tayah Baker, in honour of Christian Baker.
The Wodonga woman is also raising money for the Stroke Foundation, for in 2021 - four years after her son died - the disease struck her down.
"Christian would be so proud of us", she said, of the 21-kilometre challenge.
"When I'm tired while running I'll just think of him. Tayah and I will probably cry the whole way and once we cross over that finish line. But it's for him, we're running for him."
Ms Lehmann said she wanted to "be strong" for her children Hunter Dittko, 13, and Tayah, 12.
After Christian's funeral, on what would have been his high school graduation day, she found she was constantly fatigued, but shrugged this off as a sign of grief.
Then one morning she woke up and went about her daily routine, saying goodbye to her partner and hopping on the treadmill.
"I went to say goodbye to him but couldn't find the words, I could comprehend what I wanted to say but the words just came out all mumbled, which I thought was odd," she said.
Ms Lehmann said the same thing happened with Hunter on getting him up for school.
"I called the nurse-on-call and ended up in tears of frustration and he said 'I'm calling an ambulance' and he did," she said.
"The nursing staff and doctors were a little bit perplexed as far as having a stroke because I wasn't showing typical signs, except for the loss of words."
Tests revealed she had suffered some brain death in her 20s, but also that she had suffered a stroke.
They also found she'd had transient ischemic attacks, or mini-strokes, across the years.
"I had to learn to speak again," she said.
"I just wanted to curl up in a ball and grieve for the loss of my son and grieve for what I then had to overcome, knowing that it would be a fairly long road to recovery."
Raising money was another step on that road to recovery.
"People always say 'with everything you've gone through, how are you not a blubbering mess on the ground crying all the time?' and I say to them 'it's a choice'," she said.
Losing a child showed her it was time to slow down and reflect on what was important.
"Christian was beautiful, full of energy and always giving back to the community."
Life, she said, was "about quality, not quantity, and Christian revealed that when he died at only 18".
