The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga's Linda Lehmann plans half-marathon to raise funds for stroke foundation

SE
By Sophie Else
June 12 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Linda Lehmann has already surpassed her $1000 goal for the Stroke Foundation. She is pictured with a sketch of her son Christian Baker, which has been drawn by Amy Peters. Picture by Mark Jesser
Linda Lehmann has already surpassed her $1000 goal for the Stroke Foundation. She is pictured with a sketch of her son Christian Baker, which has been drawn by Amy Peters. Picture by Mark Jesser

Linda Lehmann painfully recalls the harrowing day she lost her 18-year-old son to a car accident. It was, she said, something "you never forget".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.