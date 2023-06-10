The Border Mail
Yarrawonga kick seven goals to one in final term to defeat Wodonga by 50 points

JC
By John Conroy
Updated June 10 2023 - 10:06pm, first published 6:30pm
Midfielder Nick Fothergill was a standout for the Pigeons all day, finishing with a game-high three goals.
YARRAWONGA have defeated a plucky Wodonga Bulldogs, stretching a 15-point lead at the final break to 50 points with a runaway last quarter.

John Conroy

