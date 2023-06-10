YARRAWONGA have defeated a plucky Wodonga Bulldogs, stretching a 15-point lead at the final break to 50 points with a runaway last quarter.
There were several lead changes in the first half before Yarrawonga took control in the third, and put the foot down late to win 15.8 (98) to 7.6 (48).
Yarrawonga midfielder Nick Fothergill was a standout for the home side, booting three goals while wingman Bailey Frauenfelder and halfback Leigh Masters were dominant players at J.C. Lowe Oval.
The reigning Morris Medallist, Masters, got the first goal of the fourth quarter with full-forward Leigh Williams then Fothergill following up with the next two majors, as Yarrawonga's prime-movers sealed the victory after struggling to shake Wodonga for three quarters.
The floodgates opened after that, the Pigeons putting on seven goals to one in the final term with Frauenfelder's roved goal at speed a highlight.
An earlier highlight was a soccered goal out of mid-air in the third quarter from Yarrawonga's Cam Wilson while an across-the-body snap from Ryan Einsporn was one of two nice finishes from the Pigeon.
There was only one goal for the game midway through the second quarter, with both sides' defences dominating proceedings, a goal to Williams via a free-kick finally getting the scoreboard moving.
Bulldogs Charlie Morrison and Jack O'Sullivan were valiant in defence until the floodgates opened, the former keeping Williams to just two goals, while Angus Baker was busy in the middle and Culcairn recruit Jack Chesser (two goals) provided a good target for the visitors.
"Our intent was good from the beginning of the game, we probably just didn't get the rewards on the scoreboard," Pigeons coach Steve Johnson told Radio 2AY-3NE.
"I actually felt like right throughout that first half we were dominating the game without capitalising.
"I was very happy with the game considering they are a strong opposition."
