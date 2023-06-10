Wodonga Raiders win first game in thriller against Myrtleford

Wodonga Raiders broke their drought in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, June 10.
Buoyed by the debut of former AFL excitement machine Harley Bennell, who kicked four goals, the home team edged out Myrtleford in a pulsating seven-point game to nab its first win.
Fellow ex-AFL on-baller Cam Ellis-Yolmen was best on ground with a powerhouse display, stacking up disposals and also landing two majors.
More to follow.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.